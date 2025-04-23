RBF Capital LLC Sells 4,521 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after buying an additional 125,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 96,822 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.84. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

