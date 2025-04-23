RBF Capital LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $15,034,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,496,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 25,949,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,387,000 after acquiring an additional 934,175 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 724,557 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNW opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

