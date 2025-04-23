RBF Capital LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 46,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Praveen Kotha Reddy purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

