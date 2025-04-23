RBF Capital LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,311 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Chemours worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Chemours Stock Up 6.5 %

Chemours stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

