RBF Capital LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,635 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,484 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Stock Up 4.8 %

CDLX opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

View Our Latest Report on Cardlytics

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,365.80. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $84,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,223.20. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,475 shares of company stock valued at $314,216 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.