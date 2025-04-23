RBF Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Astronics

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,794.30. This represents a 92.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astronics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATRO opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.26. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.27. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $208.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ATRO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Astronics

About Astronics

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.