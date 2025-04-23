RBF Capital LLC Decreases Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,500 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,205,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,602 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 7,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 443,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,480,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Taboola.com by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 248,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other news, Director Zvi Limon acquired 168,506 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $493,722.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,032.19. This trade represents a 5.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Singolda bought 60,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $163,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,462,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,339,204.96. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, March 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $843.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Taboola.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

