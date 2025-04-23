RBF Capital LLC Buys New Position in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 1.64% of Onity Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Onity Group Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE ONIT opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. Onity Group has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $240.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onity Group ( NYSE:ONIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.95). Onity Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onity Group will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Onity Group Profile

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

