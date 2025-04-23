Raymond James Comments on Zedcor’s Q2 Earnings (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zedcor in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zedcor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor Price Performance

ZDC stock opened at C$3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$299.56 million, a P/E ratio of 767.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Zedcor has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.13.

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.