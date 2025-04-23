Qubic (QUBIC) Price Up 33.4% This Week

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $193.51 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 140,657,675,411,464 coins and its circulating supply is 115,912,675,506,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 140,657,675,411,464 with 115,912,675,506,169 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000173 USD and is up 18.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11,290,050.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

