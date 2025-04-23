Quantessence Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,114 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.75. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.67.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

