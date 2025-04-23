Quantessence Capital LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

FLUT opened at $227.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.83. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.20.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

