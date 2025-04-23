Q1 EPS Forecast for Comstock Resources Increased by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price objective on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Comstock Resources stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.