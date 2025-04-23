Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:OR Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.2 %
TSE OR opened at C$31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.
Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties
In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total transaction of C$273,250.00. Also, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$308,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,058 shares of company stock worth $1,898,479. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.33%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
