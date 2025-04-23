Q1 Earnings Forecast for OR Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 255.78 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

