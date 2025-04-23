Q1 Earnings Estimate for Ur-Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.78 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$255.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.49. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$2.59.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

Featured Articles

