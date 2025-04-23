Q1 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Issued By Cormark

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNT. TD Securities raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada raised K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

K92 Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

KNT stock opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.96. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.07.

About K92 Mining

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.