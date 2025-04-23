PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $185.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PTC from $220.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $8,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

