Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

TARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARA

Insider Transactions at Protara Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,840.33. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,938,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,880,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,870,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.