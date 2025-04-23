ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 1,766,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,433,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,627,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

