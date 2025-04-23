Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,812,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,821,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.65% of T-Mobile US worth $4,152,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $452,721,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $258.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.62 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.