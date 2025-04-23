Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,126,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Carvana worth $2,669,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1,454.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after buying an additional 503,824 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $86,636,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $60,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $211.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.81 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.