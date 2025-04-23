Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 150,767 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,767 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of HubSpot worth $2,923,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $420,345,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3,090.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,504,000 after buying an additional 109,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $542.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,027.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $898.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.78.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

