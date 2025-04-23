Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 150,767 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,767 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of HubSpot worth $2,923,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $420,345,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3,090.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,504,000 after buying an additional 109,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HUBS opened at $542.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.16. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,027.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $898.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.78.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
