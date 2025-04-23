Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $2,913,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,202.88. This trade represents a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,679 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

