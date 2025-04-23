Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $7.12 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,693,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $7,117,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $235.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $188.46 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.17. The firm has a market cap of $655.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

