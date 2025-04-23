Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.85 Billion Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,854,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $17,775,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $330.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $261.71 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.93 and its 200-day moving average is $338.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

