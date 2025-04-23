Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 176,337 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,337 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.41% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,559,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.