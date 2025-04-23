Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRENW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

