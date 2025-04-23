Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Prenetics Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRENW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Prenetics Global has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prenetics Global
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.