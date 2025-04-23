Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on POR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 190.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

