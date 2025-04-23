Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $250.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.88.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carvana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

