Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 74,408 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,408 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of ResMed worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in ResMed by 738.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 104,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 92,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 56.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 174,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.08.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day moving average is $234.16. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

