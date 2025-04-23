Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $35.46 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

