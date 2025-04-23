Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,717 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $98,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $419.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.27 and a 200-day moving average of $455.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

