Pierre Lépine Acquires 2,700 Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNGGet Free Report) Director Pierre Lépine purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$12,420.00.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.54. Dynacor Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

