PCB Bancorp (PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PCB opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $272.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.47. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $89,089.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,277,463.58. This trade represents a 0.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

