Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.47.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,745,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,775,000 after purchasing an additional 377,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

