Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

