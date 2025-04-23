Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,562,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OZSC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. The company distributes components and equipment for residential and commercial solar PV systems, as well as onsite battery storage and power generation; and sells solar panels to distributors and installation companies.

