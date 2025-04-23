Oxford Wealth Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

NYSE BABA opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

