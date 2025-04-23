Oxford Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 843,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,342,000 after purchasing an additional 537,110 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after buying an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on C. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.61.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

