Oxford Wealth Group LLC Acquires 4,787 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.