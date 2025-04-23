Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 127,785 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 158,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 989.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.58.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

