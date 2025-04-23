Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.5 billion.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,748.57. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

