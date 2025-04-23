Ossiam Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pool were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $306.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.33.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

