Ossiam Purchases New Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,155,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,264,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 464,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 81,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.