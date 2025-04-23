Ossiam Has $571,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ossiam increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,865. The trade was a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

