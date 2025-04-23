Ossiam Has $494,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,324 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

