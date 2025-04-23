Ossiam Has $366,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Roblox were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $274,067.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,261.22. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,502,189.26. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 902,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,354,971. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Roblox Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

