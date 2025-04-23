Ossiam Has $270,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $355.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.83 and its 200-day moving average is $389.53.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

