Ossiam Buys 5,466 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

